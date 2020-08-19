Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are to appear on-screen together for the first time since 2001.

The pair, who were married for five years, before splitting in 2005, have agreed to work together for the first time since they divorced almost two decades ago.

Both actors will take part in a read-through of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity.

They will be taking part in the read-through as part of Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live benefit which will raise cash for the emergency relief organisation, CORE, which was set up by actor Sean Penn.

Aniston and Pitt will be joined by the likes of Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey as they recite the 1982 hit film.

Speaking to Extra, comedian Cook said: “I think Jennifer Aniston was lovely and the first person to say, ‘I’m in,’ and then it just started to rocket after that.”

The last time they were seen on screen together was almost two decades after they appeared in an iconic episode of Friends back in 2001.

At the time Aniston and Pitt were married but played long-term high school enemies.

The news comes as fans wait in anticipation for the Friends special reunion episode which has been delayed more than once due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Recently, Aniston told Deadline that the reunion has been postponed once more because of the global pandemic.

The upcoming one-off special episode was originally planned for a May release to coincide with HBO Max’s launch on May 27. After filming was shut down through coronavirus, a new filming date on August 17 was confirmed.

That date has now passed, with Aniston confirming that a new date has not been set yet.

The special is set to reunite original cast members Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey).