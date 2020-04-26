Brad Pitt dismantles Donald Trump’s COVID-19 misinformation as Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘SNL’

Brad Pitt appeared on last night’s ‘At Home’ edition of Saturday Night Live, playing one of the USA’s most prominent scientists leading the country’s effort against coronavirus.

Pitt opened the show as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the USA’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent member of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force.

He used the skit to take aim at the president’s recent statements about the coronavirus, saying “there’s been a lot of misinformation” out there.

After playing a clip of Trump claiming a vaccine would be available ‘relatively soon’, Pitt said: “Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

Then, after footage of Trump’s claims that the virus would “disappear” and that it would be “like a miracle”, Pitt joked: “A miracle would be great! Who doesn’t love miracles? But miracles shouldn’t be plan A.”

He also joked about rumours that Trump could be about to fire Fauci. “Yeah, I’m getting fired, but until then I’m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever is listening. And when I hear things like, the virus can be cured if everyone takes the ‘Tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.”

Pitt also took off his costume at the end of the sketch to thank the real Dr. Fauci. “Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” Pitt said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Pitt introduced the episode’s musical guest Miley Cyrus, who covered Pink Floyd‘s ‘Wish You Were Here’.

Also on the show, Pete Davidson teamed up with Adam Sandler for a song entitled ‘Stuck In The House’.