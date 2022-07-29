Brad Pitt says he’s seen “every season” of ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’

Brad Pitt has revealed he’s a fan of Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down.

While promoting his upcoming film Bullet Train alongside co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the trio were asked in an interview with Joe.ie what their go-to show is when they “want to watch stuff explode”.

Tyree Henry chose The Great British Baking Show aka The Great British Bake Off, saying: “Let me tell you something because when those soufflés explode, man, you watch some stuff go down.”

Advertisement

Pitt replied: “If we’re going that route, I’m going The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

@siobhni have you seen this? A lot of love from Brad and Brian for @PotteryThrow pic.twitter.com/VbPInPHyDL — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) July 27, 2022

After Tyree Henry, in shock, asked “how have we never talked about this?”, Pitt said he’d “seen every season” of the reality show.

Pitt specifically expressed his admiration for judge Keith Brymer Jones, who is known for being brought to tears by the work of contestants. “He’s so beautiful,” Pitt said. “He’s so kind. He’s so supportive. I tear up a little.”

The Great Pottery Throw Down is a British competition show for amateur potters which originally aired on BBC Two for two seasons. After it was cancelled by the BBC in 2018, a third series was picked up by Channel 4 and aired on More4 in January 2020.

A fifth series concluded in March earlier this year. In the US, the series is shown through streaming service HBO Max.

Advertisement

Bullet Train is an action-comedy film directed by David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde). The film is scheduled to be released in the UK on August 3.