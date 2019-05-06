Is Bran Stark the Lord Of Light? This ‘Game Of Thrones’ theorist says it’s “confirmed”

George R.R. Martin apparently gave a "big clue" last year

The Game Of Thrones fandom is rife with theories and predictions, and the latest to gather traction is an idea posited by a Reddit user that Winterfell’s creepiest resident Bran Stark could have an even bigger role to play than the Three-Eyed Raven.

The theory suggests that followers of Westeros deity the Lord of Light, who brought both Jon Snow and Beric Dondarrion back to life, believe he “has a ‘purpose’ for everyone. Consequently, everyone supposedly brought back by the Lord of Light helped Arya defeat the Night King.”

It points out that it was Bran who gave Arya the dagger she eventually used to kill the Night King, and used himself as bait to make it happen. “So, like the Lord of Light, everything Bran has done recently also ultimately leads to Arya defeating the Night King.”

The theory also explains what exactly Bran was doing with his Warging powers during the Battle of Winterfell. “He was likely manipulating events to lead to the final conclusion,” it says. It also indicates why the Night King has such an obsession with killing the Three-Eyed Raven, if Bran Stark is also the Lord of Light.

“Everything he has done has revolved around getting the dagger to Arya and getting her safely to the Night King. That plan was set in motion all the way back in Season 1. Future Bran made sure that dagger was sent to kill his childhood self.

“He put the key piece in play … All of the ‘magical Lord of Light moments’ that are supposedly the God’s work, are actually Bran manipulating the past, resurrecting people and making sure Arya got the knife and made it to kill the Night King.”

The theory sums it all up: “The simplest explanation to all of this… The Three-Eyed Raven is the Night King’s opposite. The Night King’s opposite is the Lord of Light. Therefore, Bran = the Lord of Light (or at least what people think is the Lord of Light due to the signs he brings).”

The user also points to a key quote by Game Of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, who told Time last year that Beric Dondarrion is “not a living human being anymore. His heart isn’t beating, his blood isn’t flowing in his veins. He’s a wight, but a wight animated by fire instead of by ice.”

If the Night King controls the ice wights, the theory suggests, then Bran controls the fire wights, who would include Beric, Jon Snow, and possibly The Hound.