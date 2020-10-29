‘Brave New World’ cancelled after just one season

Brave New World has been cancelled after just one season on Peacock.

The streamer confirmed the news to Deadline yesterday (October 28) that David Wiener’s series based on Aldous Huxley’s novel, which launched in July, will not be returning to their platform.

“There will not be Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock,” Peacock said in a statement. “David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation.

“We’re grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future.”

Brave New World imagined a utopian London in the near future, in which love, monogamy, money and privacy have all been eradicated.

Hannah John-Kamen, who played the drug-addled party planner Helm in the show, told NME about reading Huxley’s book years ago.

“I read it yonks and yonks ago, when I was in drama school” John-Kamen said.. “I remember enjoying it a lot and thinking Aldous Huxley was very ahead of his time, but I didn’t really think about it much until the scripts for this came along.

She added: “I decided not to re-read it. I thought I’d just learn about the character from the scripts.”

The show aired on Sky One and Now TV in the UK at the start of October. UCP, the studio who produced the series, will now be offering it up to air across other outlets in the US.