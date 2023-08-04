‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for starring in Breaking Bad, has died aged 83.

Margolis died on Thursday (August 3) in New York City’s Mt. Sinai Hospital with his wife Jacqueline and son Morgan at his side, as confirmed by his representative to Deadline.

His manager, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment, said: “He was one of a kind. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

The actor was best known for playing drug lord Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. His performance was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/gVt8IzxgPw — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) August 4, 2023

Prior to Breaking Bad, Margolis was noted for his supporting roles in 1983’s Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and HBO series Oz.

He also frequently collaborated with director Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of his films including Pi, Requiem For A Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan and 2014’s Noah.

So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) August 4, 2023

Margolis is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Heide, and three grandchildren: Ben, Aidan and Henry.