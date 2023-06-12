Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh has died aged 52, his family have confirmed.

Batayeh, who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in the iconic series, passed away on June 1 after suffering a heart attack at home in Michigan, his family told TMZ.

His sister Ida Vergollo told the outlet that he died in his sleep and had no prior history of heart issues.

In a statement to the Detroit Free Press on Saturday (July 10), the family added: “It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother, Michael (Mike) Batayeh, who passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack at his home.

They added: “He was very well known in the Arab-American community. Mike was part of the first wave of Western comics to perform for local audiences in the Middle East in such places as Dubai, where he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia.

“Mike never lost touch with his roots in Detroit, and he gave back to the community in countless ways. He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent, and gifted soul. This is such a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed.”

They added: “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

In Breaking Bad, Batayeh’s character managed the Lavandería Brillante laundromat, owned by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and used as a front for a meth lab that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) use to create their product.

He appeared in three episodes of the hit show between 2011 and 2012.

Alongside his most famous role in Breaking Bad, Batayeh was also a successful touring comedian.

His other TV roles included turns on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami.

Batayeh’s manager told CNN that a memorial service for the actor is set to take place this week in Plymouth, Michigan.