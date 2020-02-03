Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reunited — and it’s all thanks to the Super Bowl.

The pair famously played meth cooking partners Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the classic series, which ended in 2013.

Paul shared a picture of the two of them together once again at last night’s (February 2) Super Bowl on his Instagram.

Advertisement

“Game day baby!! Also, happy @doshombres day everyone! Drink well. Drink responsibly,” he captioned the picture.

The two recently reunited on screen in Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which focused on Paul’s character but featured a flashback sequence with Pinkman and White together again.

Breaking Bad fans will get another dose of nostalgia soon with season 5 of spin-off series Better Call Saul thanks to appearances from original show favourites Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada).

It was revealed last year that season 5 of the series was being delayed as AMC President Sarah Barnett confirmed it would not be back until February.

Advertisement

“It’s driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show,” she explained.

She then joked: “We know clearly the end was already written before the beginning began” before adding: “The writers, they have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show… We’re certainly getting closer to it.”

Better Call Saul has also been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be its last. However, it will be longer than previous seasons, standing at 13 episodes rather than 10.