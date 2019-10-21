‘Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul almost missed out on career changing role as Jesse Pinkman

"Vince said, 'No, he's the guy – he has to be the guy'"

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has revealed how he nearly missed out on the role of Jesse Pinkman.

The US actor, who shot to fame as Walter White’s partner in crime, revealed how his life changed after creator Vince Gilligan decided to take a chance on his talents.

“I’m the first to admit how lucky I am. But it’s Vince Gilligan who gave me a chance when, quite frankly, no one else would,” he told The Independent.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs and at the lowest point of my career, I wasn’t able to pay my bills. I was borrowing money. I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’

“Then Vince Gilligan hired me.”

However, not everyone was entirely sure that Paul deserved the role.

“No one wanted me – even after I tested, no one wanted me as the guy, and Vince said, ‘No, he’s the guy – he has to be the guy'”, Paul explained.

“Vince played his trump card and said, ‘I’m not doing the show unless he’s the guy.’ So, they were like, ‘Alright!'”.

It comes after Paul returned as Pinkman in El Camino, the big screen take on Breaking Bad which arrived last week.