‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston is open to playing Walter White again

"If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m okay."

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston says he’s open to the possibility of reprising his role as Walter White again in the future.

The show returned with new Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story earlier this month.

Now, speaking to EW, Cranston has revealed that he could potentially be interested in donning his iconic hat and becoming Walter White again in the future.

“I know that [Better Call Saul co-creators] Vince [Gilligan] and Peter Gould are so protective of their characters and their story that they don’t want to do something that feels like a stunt,” he said.

However, he says he would be up for it if the creators were, adding: “I would do it because I love those guys and Bob Odenkirk and everybody on that show who I’m a fan of.

“It would [have to be] very soon according to the story line that I would show up as Walt. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m okay.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie drew 6.5 million viewers on Netflix across its opening weekend. Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan have also lifted the lid on two alternate endings which didn’t make the final cut of the film.

In an NME review of El Camino, Ella Kemp calls the new film a “pointless sequel” that “adds nothing to one of the greatest TV shows of all time.”