Brian Cox confirms huge ‘Succession’ mystery

Brian Cox has finally put a huge mystery from the season two finale of Succession to bed.

In the much-questioned final scene, which aired earlier this year on HBO, Cox’s character Logan Roy gives a little wry smile as his son Kendall outed Logan as a liar and a bully before walking out of a press conference.

In the wake of the finale, many fans developed a theory that Logan’s parting smile was a sign that he was actually in on the stunt pulled by Kendall, but Cox has now confirmed that this isn’t the case.

Cox revealed to Deadline that the smile from Logan just “reflects that the boy [Kendall] has finally grown up” and that he’s “taking some kind of positive action”.

“Logan’s always known that Kendall was a treacherous shit,” Cox continued. “In a way, he isn’t judging him. There’s some validation of what’s happened. Logan accepts that.

“Logan is always an enigma wrapped in a mystery. That’s why the audience loves him.”

Cox has previously discussed the dramatic Succession finale, saying: “It made total sense to me. It seemed to be totally logical and right. [Creator] Jesse Armstrong is a genius, and I think that’s what comes across so brilliantly in the writing and the depth of the writing.

He continued: “The thing about this show is that it has depth and it has mystery, and that’s what sustains it. I love that it keeps the audience guessing.”