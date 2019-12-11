Trending:

News

Brian Cox confirms huge ‘Succession’ mystery

The Logan Roy actor has put a huge question from the season two finale to bed - spoilers within

Will Richards
Succession TV
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in 'Succession'. Credit: HBO

Brian Cox has finally put a huge mystery from the season two finale of Succession to bed.

In the much-questioned final scene, which aired earlier this year on HBO, Cox’s character Logan Roy gives a little wry smile as his son Kendall outed Logan as a liar and a bully before walking out of a press conference.

In the wake of the finale, many fans developed a theory that Logan’s parting smile was a sign that he was actually in on the stunt pulled by Kendall, but Cox has now confirmed that this isn’t the case.

Advertisement

Cox revealed to Deadline that the smile from Logan just “reflects that the boy [Kendall] has finally grown up” and that he’s “taking some kind of positive action”.

Succession season 3
All in the family: the Roy dynasty gathers at the dinner table. Credit: HBO

“Logan’s always known that Kendall was a treacherous shit,” Cox continued. “In a way, he isn’t judging him. There’s some validation of what’s happened. Logan accepts that.

“Logan is always an enigma wrapped in a mystery. That’s why the audience loves him.”

Cox has previously discussed the dramatic Succession finale, saying: “It made total sense to me. It seemed to be totally logical and right. [Creator] Jesse Armstrong is a genius, and I think that’s what comes across so brilliantly in the writing and the depth of the writing.

Advertisement

He continued: “The thing about this show is that it has depth and it has mystery, and that’s what sustains it. I love that it keeps the audience guessing.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.