Brian Cox regrets calling Johnny Depp “overrated”: “I was being a bit harsh”

Brian Cox has said he regrets calling Johnny Depp “overrated” in his memoir. Watch the interview below.

In his book released last year, titled Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, the Succession actor described Depp as “so overblown” and “so overrated”.

A passage from the book read: “I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

He added: “But people love him. They don’t love him so much these days of course.”

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (March 14), Cox admitted he regretted his “harsh” words about the actor.

Asked if he’d heard from Depp following his comments, Cox said: “I heard a lot from his, they call it a fan club but I think it’s some kind of CIA agency that works on his behalf.”

The actor also said he’d written an addendum for the book to rectify his remarks, which will be featured in the paperback version.

“I just thought I was being a bit harsh,” Cox said. “You know what it’s like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke.”

He continued: “That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I’m not like that normally, I was just being a bit glip, a bit flip.”

Later in the interview, Cox was asked if he thought most actors believed they were overrated. “I think they do,” he said. “I think a lot of times actors think they’re overrated, and some think they’re underrated.”

Cox added: “Let’s put it this way: most of them think they’re not rated at all.”

Succession is currently streaming on NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. The series has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO.

In a four-star review of Succession season three, NME wrote: “Succession can risk feeling like a drama too obviously helmed by comedy writers, with its characters sitting in a circle firing off zingers.

“There is a reason it is particularly beloved in the media landscape. Where it has soared, over its 27 sublime episodes, has been when it has allowed its characters’ masks to slip and for dramatic change to actually occur.”