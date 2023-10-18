Brian Cox reveals why he turned down a key role in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Brian Cox has revealed why he turned down a notable role in Game Of Thrones.

In his memoir, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, published two years ago, the Succession star addressed a number of near misses in his career, which included the opportunity to play Robert Baratheon in the HBO fantasy series.

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ season four, episode one recap: deals, drama and divorce

Advertisement

“I’m often asked if I was offered a role in Game of Thrones – reason being that every other bugger was – and the answer is, yes, I was supposed to be a king called Robert Baratheon,” he wrote.

The actor explained that he turned down the role because the money wasn’t great and the character got killed off early.

“There’s always been a tendency of American productions to treat British actors differently from American actors,” he said. “In other words, to get them cheap.”

Cox also rejected the part of the governor in Pirates Of The Caribbean, a role that eventually went to Jonathan Pryce. Explaining why, he wrote: “It would have been a moneyspinner but, of all the parts in the film, it was the most thankless.”

He also went on to take aim at Johnny Depp — who played Captain Jack Sparrow in the Disney franchise — referring to him as “so overblown” and “so overrated.”

Advertisement

“I mean Edward Scissorhands! Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less,” he wrote.

“But people love him,” he continued, before adding: “They don’t love him so much these days of course.”

In May this year, Cox described HBO’s Succession as his greatest work experience ever in an emotional farewell post on social media.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

“It was on it’s way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours ever Brian Cox.”