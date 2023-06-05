Brian Cox says he hasn’t watched the ‘Succession’ finale

Brian Cox has revealed that he hasn’t watched the final episode of Succession.

The actor, who played Logan Roy in the HBO series, explained during a BBC interview that the fate of his character in the fourth season meant he felt “disinclined” to watch the final episodes.

“I’ve never liked watching myself for a start,” Cox said. “And somehow or other, because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch the rest. I knew how it was going to end because I knew Logan had already set it up. And so I gather that ultimately, Logan has won through even though he’s in the grave.

Advertisement

“It’s a strange situation. I don’t cling onto things. When I’m over, it’s over, and I go on.”

He added: “I haven’t seen the finale, but apparently they get their just desserts.”

Following the finale, Cox posted an emotional message on Instagram where he described the show as his “greatest work experience ever”.

“We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

“It was on it’s way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart. Yours ever Brian Cox.”

Advertisement

Last month, the actor suggested that Logan’s death in the series happened “too early”. He added: “I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, ‘Oh all the work I’ve done.’”