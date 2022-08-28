Brian Cox says his ‘Succession’ character Logan Roy would “hate” him

Brian Cox says he believes his Succession character Logan Roy would “hate” him, finding him “tiresome and boring”.

Cox has portrayed the media mogul for all three seasons of the hit HBO show, which started filming its fourth outing back in May.

Speaking to an audience at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week, Cox says he admired Logan, but that the two of them would not get on.

He said (via The Guardian): “I have a lot of respect for Logan. What I love about Logan is he’s self made. Unlike Trump, Murdoch, and Conrad Black he did it all himself. He’s a misanthrope, he’s kind of unhappy, and his curse is he loves his children. If he didn’t love his children life would be a lot easier.

“The one thing we have in common is a deep disappointment in the human experiment,” Cox added. “We both think human beings are totally fucked. I’m an optimist – Logan is not. Logan would hate me, he’d think I’m tiresome and boring.

“If Logan met me he would say ‘I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the fuck up.’”

The official synopsis for Succession season four is as follows (via Variety): “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Cast members Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron are all returning for season four. Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin are also returning as additional cast members.