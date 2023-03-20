Brian Cox says Jeremy Strong’s acting style is “American shit”

Brian Cox has once again criticised Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s acting style, calling it “American shit”.

The two are due to return as Logan Roy and his son Kendall in the fourth and final season of the HBO drama next weekend, although Cox has shared his disapproval of Strong’s method acting style in the past.

In a new interview with Variety, the star called Strong “a wonderful actor”, though responded to the Kendall actor’s recent GQ profile in which Strong asserted that there is “certainly a lot of pain in Kendall” in response to Cox’s previous suggestion that “there is a certain amount of pain at the root of Jeremy”.

“I’m glad he is not in pain personally,” Cox said in the latest interview. “It’s really a cultural clash. I don’t put up with all that American shit. I’m sorry. All that sort of, ‘I think, therefore I feel.’”

“Just do the job,” Cox added. “Don’t identify.”

Touching upon one of method acting’s most famous practitioners, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cox continued: “He retired at the age of 55, and I’m going, ‘That’s when the roles become really interesting. You’ve retired just at the point when actually the roles get better!’

“Of course, Jeremy was Dan Day-Lewis’ assistant. So he’s learned all that stuff from Dan.”

Last month, Cox called Strong’s method acting “fucking annoying”, suggesting he won’t “lose” his talent if he stops going method.

“It’s just there and is accessible, it’s not a big fucking religious experience,” he added.

Ahead of the show’s final season debut next weekend, the team behind Succession recently released a brand new trailer for the episodes, showing the Roy family gearing up for a fight.

Creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed in February that the fourth season would be the last, saying: “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.

“The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: ‘Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?’”