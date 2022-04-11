Brian Cox says ‘Succession’ role makes him swear more

Brian Cox has admitted that his role as Logan Roy in Succession has made him swear more in real life.

The actor plays the role of the tycoon, who is well known for his use of profanities, in the hit HBO drama – Cox explaining in a new interview how the role has brushed off on him.

“The F-word, nobody does it like the Scots,” he joked on BBC Scotland’s The Brian Cox Interview with Amy Irons.

“There is a lot more swearing now,” Cox added.

As part of the new chat, which is due to be broadcast on April 12, the star also described Roy as “the most misunderstood man on television”, despite generally being perceived as a monster.

“As an actor, you never judge who you are playing,” Cox admitted.

Succession, which follows the inter-family conflict of the wealthy Roy family, aired its long-awaited third season late last year.

Last month, meanwhile, writer Georgia Pritchett revealed that fan-favourite character Cousin Greg was almost written as gay on the series.

“It’s interesting how characters take on a life of their own,” she said on the Homo Sapiens podcast. “I had sort of advocated for Greg to be gay – until last season he hadn’t really done anything with anyone.”

Noting a belief that the Roy siblings move “in a circle where I think anything goes”, she continued: “I don’t think anyone’s closeted or not gonna do what they want to do,” also suggesting that Kieran Culkin’s character Roman “feels a bit fluid and pan”.

“I don’t think he’d hold back if he fancied doing something,” Pritchett added. “He wouldn’t hold back.”

Elsewhere, last month Cox recreated Sydney Sweeney’s memorable bathroom meltdown scene from Euphoria on Jimmy Kimmel Live as part of a skit.