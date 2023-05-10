Brian Cox submitted for lead actor Emmy despite limited ‘Succession’ screen time

Brian Cox’s performance as Logan Roy in Succession has been submitted into the leading actor category at this year’s Emmys, despite his character’s limited screen time in season four.

Variety has confirmed that Cox’s turn as the billionaire media mogul will be considered alongside fellow co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, the latter having moved into the lead category after previously being listed as a supporting actor.

The announcement comes in spite of the fact that Cox’s character died in the third episode (‘Connor’s Wedding’) of the current and final season. Subsequently, it had been speculated that the actor would be downgraded to the supporting actor or guest categories.

Advertisement

With that not being the case, Succession could now make history as the first show to land three lead drama actor nominations in the same year. It would also be the first time it has happened in any leading male category.

Cox’s performance in the HBO drama has seen him receive multiple accolades, including two previous Emmy nominations for the second and third seasons. Strong, who plays Roy’s eldest son Kendall, received a lead actor nomination in 2020.

Since Logan’s death in episode three of season four, Cox has only appeared in the show by way of an old video recording.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Cox confirmed that Logan would make appearances in future episodes, although he didn’t specify how many.

“I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff,” the actor said.

Advertisement

“We had to be very careful about giving away the game,” he added about filming his character’s death. “I came in three episodes later [than when the rest of the episode was filmed] to do the death thing, and I didn’t do anything. I just lay there and had the phone by my ear.

“That’s why I think there was a very strong contention and very strong reason to think that maybe he’s not dead at all. Maybe it’s all a ruse! If you think about it, the last image is a body bag. Anybody could be in that body bag… there’s a possibility.”