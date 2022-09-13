Brian Cox urges ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong to “keep it royalist” at Emmys

Succession star Brian Cox urged the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong to “keep it royalist” as the show triumphed at last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

When the show’s cast and crew assembled on stage to collect the outstanding drama series prize, Armstrong drew a comparison between Succession‘s themes and the accession of the UK’s new monarch following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Big week for successions,” Amstrong told the crowd. “New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”

After Armstrong’s comments drew a few gasps from the audience, Cox told Armstrong: “Keep it royalist, keep it royalist.”

“I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is,” Armstrong then added, “we’ll leave that to other people.” Watch the full acceptance speech below.

Other winners at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards included The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Hacks and Euphoria’s Zendaya, who made history as the youngest ever actress to win two Emmys.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s Prime Video reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won the the Outstanding Competition Prize, meaning the singer is now halfway to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning) status.