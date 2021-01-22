Brie Larson to star in new Apple TV+ series ‘Lessons In Chemistry’

Brie Larson will appear in a new Apple+ television series called Lessons in Chemistry.

The new drama series, which Larson will also produce, is penned by Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Ozark star Jason Bateman will also executive produce the series alongside Michael Costigan and Larson.

Advertisement

The series will be based on an upcoming novel from Bonnie Garmus and is set in the early 1960s. The series is due to arrive on screens in spring 2022.

According to Variety, the drama will follow “Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one.”

The publication added: “When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has.

“She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.”

Advertisement

Last summer, Larson shared a brief rendition on social media of ‘The 1’, the opening track of Taylor Swift’s album ‘Folklore’.

Taking to Twitter, Larson posted a video of her with her guitar singing the first minute or so of the track, writing “This cover of “the 1” by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie.”