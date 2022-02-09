BRIT Awards 2022 suffers record low ratings with 2.7 million viewers

The BRIT Awards 2022 attracted its lowest audience ever in overnight figures when it was broadcast on Tuesday (February 8).

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2022

According to figures published by Broadcast, ITV pulled in 2.7 million viewers during the show, which spanned two-and-a-half-hours from 8pm.

While this is the lowest in the show’s history, a drop from 2.9 million viewers for 2021’s event, this figure doesn’t count viewers around the world who streamed it digitally on YouTube or catch-up service ITV Hub.

Advertisement

The show also went up against BBC drama This Is Going To Hurt starring Ben Whishaw, which attracted a bigger audience of 3.2 million viewers in overnight ratings.

This year’s BRIT Awards featured performances from Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Dave, Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender – along with a surprise appearance from Bring Me The Horizon.

Adele was the big winner on the night, taking three awards including the coveted Album Of The Year for her fourth LP ‘30’.

Other winners include Little Simz, who picked up Best New Artist, while Wolf Alice won Best Group after their third album ‘Blue Weekend’.

Advertisement

This was also the first time Mo Gilligan hosted the event alongside co-hosts Maya Jama and Clara Amfo, following in the footsteps of Jack Whitehall.