Britney Spears is reportedly working on a new documentary about her life.

It comes following the reaction to the recently released documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which examines the singer’s life under conservatorship.

It was produced by the New York Times and broadcast in the US last weekend on FX and FX On Hulu.

Now, according to the New York Post’s Page Six column, Spears is also currently “working on her own documentary about her life – said in her own words – with a top female filmmaker”.

The singer recently took to Instagram following the broadcast and hinted that she may tell her side of the story in the future.

“I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!” Spears wrote.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!

“Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

Spears was not interviewed for the documentary, with a statement at the end of the film noting that producers attempted to contact her multiple times.

After the premiere of the documentary, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari said he would “continue to support her following her dreams”. He later posted an Instagram story in which he called her father Jamie Spears “a total dick”.

Meanwhile, a judge ruled yesterday (February 11), that Jamie Spears will not have the right to delegate investment powers for the multi-million-dollar estate, after he was criticised as part of the #FreeBritney movement.

Another hearing regarding the conservatorship is set for March 17.