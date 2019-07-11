The dog who played ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Cheddar has died

RIP, fella

The dog from Brooklyn Nine-Nine has died aged 13.

Stewart, who played Cheddar on the show, was put to sleep yesterday (July 10) after spending the day at the beach with his owner.

The corgi’s owner announced his passing on Instagram and described how the pair spent his last hours.

“We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company. Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Cheddar was known as Captain Holt’s “cute secret weapon”. He was the ring bearer at Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) wedding on the NBC sitcom.

Stewart served the longest time in the role of Cheddar, who was played by various dogs over the series. He is survived by his sister Stella.

The comedy series is set in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn and follows a team of detectives navigate their jobs with varying degrees of success. Season 7 was confirmed back in February.