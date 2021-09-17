Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have praised the show’s final-ever episode, as cast members shared their own reactions to the conclusion.

The sitcom was originally cancelled in 2018 after five seasons on Fox. It was later picked up by NBC and ran for three further seasons.

The hour-long finale, titled ‘The Last Day’, saw the gang come together for one last heist to mark Jake’s (Andy Samberg) last day at the precinct – who chooses to leave the NYPD to become a full-time dad to his son.

After eight seasons, viewers on social media have praised the show’s final bow. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale was perfect, honestly flawless and brilliant way to end a brilliant show,” one viewer wrote.

“Just watched the Brooklyn Nine Nine finale and have been sobbing for 15 minutes. That was so perfect,” another said.

You can check out more reactions below.

Brooklyn Nine Nine finale was perfect

Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, also posted his own tribute: “What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!!”

“This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, wrote on Twitter. “I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second.

“I hope you love it as much as we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners.”

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is expected to release on Netflix in the UK over the coming months.