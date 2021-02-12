‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is set to come to an end after season eight

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to end after 153 episodes and eight seasons.

Series co-creator Dan Goor announced that the comedy is coming to an end just hours after Andy Samberg confirmed that season eight is to restart filming in “the fairly near future.”

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. I feel very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” Goor wrote on Twitter.

“They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

“Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers.

“I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

It comes after Samberg who plays detective Jake Peralta, recently told LADBible that the team is “waiting to come back again” after a coronavirus-related shutdown.

“We started shooting, then we shut back down. So we’re waiting to come back again,” Samberg said.