‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ officially renewed for season 8

Watch the cast of the show hear the news for the first time

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has officially been renewed for an eighth season.

Network NBC shared a video on Instagram of the cast of the show being told the news for the first time.

The upcoming seventh season of the long-running show lands in February 2020, and an eighth will now follow, though it’s not clear when it might air.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved by NBC in 2018 after it was previously cancelled by Fox.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine began in 2013 and stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The show was named one of NME‘s favourite TV shows of 2018. Writing about its success, Hannah Mylrea said: “Earlier this year, Fox announced this US cop-comedy was to be axed. And the fans did not like it one bit. After a day of campaigning on social media, NBC picked up the show for a sixth season, which is good, as this year’s fifth was the one where it really hit its stride.

“While still as warm and funny as before, fans finally got the moments they were waiting for (Jake and Amy’s wedding, Holt running to be police commissioner) and Rosa’s (Stephanie Beatriz) coming out story, which boasted some of the most heartwarming and emotive moments of the series so far.”

Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on February 6, 2020.