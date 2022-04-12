‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to return for season eight on E4 this month

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has officially confirmed a UK release date for season eight.

The beloved comedy will return for its final season on April 20 on E4 in the UK, premiering at 9pm with a double bill of the first two episodes.

Season eight aired last August in the US, but UK fans had been kept waiting on an official air date until now.

Advertisement

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers,” co-creator Dan Goor said about the decision to stop Brooklyn Nine-Nine after eight seasons.”

Goor added: “I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Fans in the US praised the final episode, with one viewer writing: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale was perfect, honestly flawless and brilliant way to end a brilliant show.”

“Just watched the Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale and have been sobbing for 15 minutes. That was so perfect,” another said.

Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, also posted his own tribute: “What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!!”

Advertisement

“This show has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, wrote on Twitter. “I am so damn proud of this finale. I won’t be live tweeting tonight. I want you all to just watch it and soak up every second.

“I hope you love it as much as we loved making it. Thanks for everything Nine Niners.”