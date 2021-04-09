‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season eight filming finally gets under way

Production has finally re-started on season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The comedy series is set to end after the current season after 153 episodes.

It re-started filming on the final 10 episodes earlier this week after a coronavirus-related shutdown. Melissa Fumero who plays Amy Santiago was among the first to mark the occasion.

“Ba ba ba back in the Nine Nine!!!” she wrote enthusiastically. “Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work, I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion, so here’s a Day 2 pic!”

Fellow co-star Stephanie Beatriz also shared a selfie inside Shaw’s Bar, back in Rosa Diaz’s signature leather jacket, while Joe Lo Truglio posted footage of his transformation into Charles Boyle.

Joel McKinnon-Miller (aka Scully) also shared a video from the make up chair.

Earlier this year, series co-creator Dan Goor announced that the comedy was coming to an end.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. I feel very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” Goor wrote on Twitter at the time.

“They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world.”

Last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Terry Crews said all episodes of season eight had been rewritten in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine dropped on Netflix in the UK last month.