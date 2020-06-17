‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season eight scheduled for release later this year

Season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been confirmed to air this autumn.

As part of NBC’s newly revealed slate for the 2020-2021 season, new episodes Andy Samberg-starring comedy will be released weekly on Thursday nights.

Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords in the sitcom, recently confirmed the upcoming season will acknowledge and learn from the Black Lives Matter global protests and the ongoing discussions around police brutality.

Advertisement

We all got on a zoom call just the other day because of what is happening in this country,” Crews explained to talk show host Seth Meyers.

“We are witnessing so many abuses of power. And so we had some somber talks and some really eye-opening conversations about how to handle this new season.”

This follows the decision the previous week for the cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine to donate $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

The donation was prompted by an out-of-work actor who donated $11,000 himself as he had played a police detective a decade before, conscious of the impact of portraying police officers in a comedic light.

Further attention has been directed towards Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which wrapped filming for season 7 in April, following the death of George Floyd last month.

Advertisement

Floyd, who was African-American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.