‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to restart filming season eight in the “fairly near future”

“We started shooting, then we shut back down. So we’re waiting to come back again,” Samberg said.

The actor, who plays detective Jake Peralta in the hit series, recently told LADBible that the team is “waiting to come back again” after a coronavirus -related shutdown.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to restart filming season eight in “the fairly near future,” Andy Samberg has confirmed.

“It’s scheduled for the fairly near future for us to return. There are a few factors going on – the surge in the [COVID] numbers in Los Angeles is a big one.”

He added: “There is a continuity to the people and the stories and the set becomes its own organism and you don’t want to disrupt that. I think you can [lose a bit of rhythm], and we’ll find that out when we come back.”

Last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Terry Crews said all episodes of season eight had been rewritten in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” he explained.

“We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Advertisement

The actor also acknowledged that the movement had sparked important conversations on set.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations,” Crews said. “And we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.

“We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

Season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will drop on Netflix in the UK on March 26. There is no release date confirmed for season eight yet.