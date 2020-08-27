‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ won’t return until 2021 at the earliest

Brooklyn Nine-Nine won’t return to screens until 2021 at the earliest, it’s been revealed.

The revelation comes as NBC revealed its autumn 2020 schedule, which doesn’t feature the popular cop drama.

Back in June, NBC revealed that season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine would hit screens later in 2020, but all finished episodes of the new season were then scrapped following worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Speaking of the decision back in June, cast member Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords on the show, explained: “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Crews added: We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations. And we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

Earlier this month, a first trailer for Escouade 99, a new shot-for-shot French-Canadian remake of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was shared, provoking confusion and outrage among fans and cast members.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago on the show, responded to the fact that Santiago, a Latina woman, has now been rewritten as Fanny, a white woman played by Mylène Mackay.

“I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin’,” the actress tweeted.