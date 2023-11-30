‘Brookside’ actor Dean Sullivan dies aged 68

Actor Dean Sullivan, best known for his portrayal of Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside, has died aged 68.

According to the BBC, his family have issued a statement announcing with “deep sadness” that Sullivan “passed away peacefully following a short illness”. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

The statement read: “Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4‘s groundbreaking Brookside playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill, making Dean a British soap icon.”

“To millions he was and very much still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’.”

“Dean’s family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support,” it continued.

“We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief.”

Sullivan won the British Soap Award for his portrayal of Jimmy in Brookside, which ran between 1982 and 2003. Fans of the show and Sullivan have taken to social media to show their support.

One account posted on X/Twitter saying: Here’s to Dean Sullivan, aka the iconic Jimmy Corkhill. His Brookside quips, overreactions and quintessential ‘90s style preserved in popular culture ever more. “Behave!” RIP, Jimmy”

Here’s to Dean Sullivan, aka the iconic Jimmy Corkhill. His Brookside quips, overreactions, and quintessential '90s style preserved in popular culture ever more. “Behave!” RIP, Jimmy💙 pic.twitter.com/cyklosdm8K — M I N T (@mintisculture) November 30, 2023

Playwright Jonathan Harvey posted a tribute that read: “I do love a soap icon, and they didn’t come more iconic than Jimmy Corkhill. What terribly sad news. Beloved actor Dean Sullivan has passed away. My thoughts are with his many friends and family”.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo earlier this year, Sullivan shared details of his diagnosis. He said: “The first time I went to the doctor’s surgery he said we’ll just keep an eye on it and see how you go on. It was a few weeks later, I just knew that wasn’t right.”

He continued: He continued: “When I went back I saw a doctor who specialised in prostate treatment. He gave me a quick examination and within two weeks I was at the hospital speaking to the consultant.

“If I’d have listened to the first doctor, it might have been a different story so always trust your gut. 11 times out of 10, you’re right… As with many cancers, if they are caught early, they are treatable.”