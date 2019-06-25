Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are teasing a ‘Breaking Bad’ reunion

Could it really be happening?

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have sparked rumours that a Breaking Bad reunion is on the way.

Read More: 9 reasons why Better Call Saul is more addictive than crystal meth

Via a series of cryptic tweets, the two posted identical images of “drug mules” on Twitter, which immediately sparked speculation that a reunion was happening – something the two have spoken about previously. The two also captioned their tweets “soon”.

The hit TV series ran for five seasons, premiering in 2008 and reaching its finale in 2013. A successful spin-off series, Better Call Saul, began in 2015.

You can see the cryptic tweets below.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

According to The Hollywood Reporter last year (November 7), the show’s creator Aidan Gilligan was working on a two-hour movie adaptation of the show.

Sources said that the release – currently going by the working title Greenbrier – “will be set in the existing Breaking Bad franchise”, and will follow a kidnapped man’s escape and quest for freedom.

Cranston then later also confirmed that a Breaking Bad film was on the way, but was unsure whether or not he would appear as his character, Walter White, died at the end of the fifth and final season.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Cranston said he had not yet seen the script but that he had spoken to Gilligan about the film.

“There’s a question of whether we would even see Walter White in this movie,” Cranston told radio host Dan Patrick. You can listen to the interview below.

It’s not yet known whether the film will be a prequel or sequel to the original series, and it’s not clear if the original actors will be involved.

However, sources say that Gilligan will be at the helm – writing the script, executive producing and possibly directing. Better Call Saul executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein have also been linked to the project.

Last year, Gilligan revealed that he “desperately” wants to reunite Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul.