Bryan Cranston asks fans for “prayers” following Bob Odenkirk’s collapse

Bryan Cranston has sent well wishes to his friend and former Breaking Bad co-star Bob Odenkirk, following today’s news that the actor had been sent to hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

As first reported by TMZ and later The Hollywood Reporter, the incident happened during a shoot on Tuesday (July 27) at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, where the Breaking Bad spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season.

The 58-year-old Odenkirk was immediately helped by crew members, who called paramedics to send the actor to the hospital via ambulance. Odenkirk is reportedly still receiving medical care. His current condition is unknown.

Posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram, Cranston wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul.

“He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

NME has reached out to representatives for Odenkirk for comment.

Production for the sixth season of Better Call Saul has been underway since March, when it first began shooting in New Mexico.

Earlier this year, Odenkirk made his big-screen action lead debut in Nobody, which was released in UK cinemas on June 9. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Better Call Saul, created by Breaking Bad mastermind Vince Gilligan, debuted in 2015. It follows con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), six years before the events of Breaking Bad, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.