Bryan Cranston sets date for temporary retirement and move to France

Bryan Cranston has set a date for his temporary retirement and a move to France in the future.

The Breaking Bad actor revealed to British GQ that he plans to temporarily retire from acting and his business ventures in 2026 for at least six months, in order to spend more time with his wife, Robin.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” he told the publication. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Advertisement

He said his plan is to move to a foreign country and spend time relaxing with gardening and cooking.

“I want to have that experience,” he said. “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts,” the actor said.

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop,” he claimed. “I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”

Earlier this year, Cranston said a Malcolm In The Middle reboot won’t happen unless it’s got a “really good idea” behind it.

Cranston said he was “interested” in returning to the role of Hal. However, he went on to explain that the show’s creator, Linwood Boomer, won’t do it just so the cast and crew can make some money.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with NME, Cranston said: “I can tell you that Linwood Boomer, the creator of Malcolm In The Middle, is interested in developing an idea for a rebooted series or a movie.

“He won’t do it unless there’s a really, really good idea though. He won’t just do it so that everyone makes a paycheck. And I’m not interested in that either.”

Speaking about how a rebooted Malcolm In The Middle could work, in his mind, Cranston added: “I’m interested in what happened next. It’s 20 years since we last saw Malcolm! What are the family doing now?”