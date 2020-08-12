Bryan Cranston dismisses ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ crossover theory

Bryan Cranston has rejected a fan theory that Breaking Bad is a prequel to Malcolm In The Middle.

The actor, who portrayed drug kingpin Walter White in the former (from 2008-2013) and suburban dad Hal Wilkerson in the latter (from 2000-2006), said the idea that Walter actually survived the drug story and opted for a simpler family life in California was “fun”, but isn’t true.

Talking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cranston joked in response to the theory: “I’m not at liberty to disclose that kind of information without security clearance.”

But he did ultimately rule it out, saying that Walter is “definitely dead”, as depicted in the show’s finale.

Cranston’s comments follow on from him taking part in a Malcolm In The Middle reunion of sorts after he joined a cast table read that was held over Zoom last week.

In related news, Cranston said he’d jump at the chance to reprise his role as Walter White.

The actor, who is promoting his new film The One and Only Ivan on Disney+, said in an interview last week that he would be willing to portray Walt in Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad‘s Emmy award-winning prequel spin-off series which is nearing its final season.