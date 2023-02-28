Bryan Cranston says Donald Trump movement is fundamentally “racist”

Bryan Cranston has called Donald Trump‘s Make America Great Again movement “racist”.

The Breaking Bad actor shared his thoughts on the former US president’s catchphrase on Who’s Talking With Chris Wallace.

“The Make America Great again – my comment is, do you, do you, do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark? And most people, a lot of people go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?” Cranston said.

.@BryanCranston explains to Chris Wallace why “MAGA” is a racist remark. (So well done, worth a watch.) pic.twitter.com/c3SdlyzFwe — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 25, 2023

Advertisement

“I said, ‘so just ask yourself from, from an African-American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African-American? When was it great?'” he continued.

“So if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.”

The actor went on to say that white people must accept the injustices of the past even if it may seem uncomfortable.

“So it’s, it’s to teach us in the woke world to open up and, and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us,” he said. “And maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet in all my years.”

Advertisement

Bryan Cranston recently said that a Malcolm In The Middle reboot won’t happen unless there’s a “really good idea” behind it.

In an exclusive interview with NME, Cranston said: “I can tell you that Linwood Boomer, the creator of Malcolm In The Middle, is interested in developing an idea for a rebooted series or a movie.

“He won’t do it unless there’s a really, really good idea though. He won’t just do it so that everyone makes a paycheck. And I’m not interested in that either.”