Bryan Cranston tells ‘Breaking Bad’ fans to “let it go”

Bryan Cranston has said that it is time to let Breaking Bad “go”.

The actor famously played the role of chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White across the show’s run between 2008 and 2013.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cranston was asked about prequel series Better Call Saul coming to an end in 2022, the star suggesting that it was time to draw a line under the franchise.

“Everything should come to an end,” he noted. “Everything’s cyclical. Our lives are cyclical. The seasons, trees, everything. And, so, it’s okay to have a beginning, middle, and end, and then let it go. I’m proud of what we did.”

As well as a cameo in the final season of Better Call Saul, Cranston reappeared as White for a brief appearance in one-off film El Camino in 2019, and also revived the character for a Super Bowl commercial last year.

Meanwhile, in 2023 creator Vince Gilligan discussed the possibility of a spin-off show for White’s son Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte).

“When Breaking Bad ends, it’s not a very happy ending for those characters at all, but it is presented that their lives go on,” he told Variety. “I’d like to believe things get better for them. I’d hate the thought of Walt Jr. following in Walt’s footsteps in the crime business. That’s probably the kind of thing somebody will pitch 10 or 15 years from now — Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord succeeding where his father failed.

“I could pretty much guarantee right now that I have no interest in seeing that happen. That’d be a sad tribute to the show. It’s fun thinking about what would happen to the characters, but it doesn’t rise to the level of, ‘Gee, I’d like to tell more about the story.’ But who knows, in a few years maybe.”

Gilligan added that he would be “doubtful as hell” that it would happen, adding: “The only attractive thing about that idea is working with RJ Mitte again because he’s a wonderful actor and sweet guy. But that would be depressing as hell. That would be the wrong lesson from the show, if there are any lessons at all to be gleaned from it.”

In other news, last year Breaking Bad was voted the best show of the last 25 years in a poll of fans on Rotten Tomatoes.