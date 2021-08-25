Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston has been renewed for a second season.

The drama, originally billed as a limited series, has been renewed for a 10-episode second season by Showtime, with Cranston returning as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato.

Peter Moffat will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer on season 2, with filming set to begin next year for a 2022 release date.

Speaking about the renewal, co-president of Showtime, Gary Levine, said: “We were blown away by Your Honor… by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers.

“Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!’”

Your Honor is adapted from Israeli TV series Kvodo, and follows prominent judge Michael Desiato after his son accidentally kills a teenager in a hit-and-run collision. He urges his son to turn himself into police, but changes his mind when he discovers the victim was the son of local mafia kingpin – sparking consequences as they dispose of evidence.

Alongside Cranston, the show’s first season stars Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stulbarg and Carmen Ejogo.

While the show has been a ratings success, it didn’t go down so well with critics – sitting at 50 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

In NME’s two-star review, Your Honor is described as combining similar elements of Breaking Bad “with much less wit”, adding that it’s “somehow more dour and, in its quieter way, more ridiculous”.