Upcoming BTS Universe K-drama ‘Youth’ has finished production

Production on Youth, the upcoming K-drama based on the BTS Universe, has been completed.

Yesterday (November 22), the show’s production company Chorokbaem Media, which is co-producing it in partnership with HYBE, announced in a statement to Newsis that the series has wrapped filming. The series was originally planned to be released this year and started filming in October 2020, but production was subsequently delayed for several months after backlash from fans.

In its statement, Chorokbaem Media said that the K-drama is currently in post-production in order to improve the “quality” of the series. In addition, the production company also noted that it will soon begin discussions with an unnamed “global OTT platform” for distribution and broadcasting of the series.

Advertisement

Youth is set to be based on the BTS Universe (BU), a fictional narrative that the boyband kicked off in 2015 with their music video for ‘I Need U’. The BU has been used in other BTS-related content, such as the mobile game BTS Universe Story and the 2019 webtoon Save Me.

According to the production team, the show will deal with “the maturing period of seven young and vulnerable boys”, a fictionalised version of the boyband, who each carry their own “secrets and scars”, per Korea JoongAng Daily. It will star actors Seo Ji-hun, Ro Jong-hyun, An Ji-ho, Seo Young-ju, Kim Yun-woo, Jung Woo-jin and Jeon Jin-seo.

In other BTS news, the boyband recently took home Artist Of The Year at the AMAs 2021, alongside Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’. While accepting the award, the group’s leader RM said they were “truly honoured to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists”.