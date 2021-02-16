Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter has apologised to co-star Eliza Dushku for “not lending her voice” during her sexual misconduct case.

Carpenter has been met with support from castmates since accusing Joss Whedon of toxic behaviour on set, including Dushku who played Faith in the series and had previously spoken out about workplace misconduct herself on the set of Bull.

Commenting on Dushku’s public post on Instagram, Carpenter wrote: “I owe you an apology. I never lent my voice to you privately nor publicly when you shared your truth after suffering sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“As I wrote to you privately, this makes your statement of support sweeter. And as I said to J, your loving embrace empowers others to feel safe to share their stories.”

She added: “Thank you for being who you are. Thank you for your inspiring words of support. I will never forget how you have made me feel.”

Buffy stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters and David Boreanaz have voiced their support for Carpenter.

In her original statement, the actress said: “For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day. Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.”

She continued: “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.

“It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively.”

Joss Whedon has not commented