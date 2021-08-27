‘Buffy’ star Nicholas Brendon arrested after allegedly using false name to buy prescription drugs

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been arrested over alleged prescription drug fraud.

The actor was seen “driving erratically” by police last Wednesday (August 18) in Vigo County, Indiana, according to a TMZ report.

After an officer from the Terre Haute Police Department pulled him over, the actor was reportedly sweating profusely and “appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands”.

When asked for ID, police say Brendon handed over a California ID with name ‘Kelton Schultz’ who he claimed was his twin brother.

Officers searched the car and discovered a “small plastic bag that contained crystal/powder residue” and a pill bottle prescribed to ‘Nicholas Bender’.

Suspecting use of methamphetamine and cocaine, a drug detection dog was called in after officers saw signs the vehicle may have been used in drug trafficking – such as cut-up carpet and recently removed interior panels.

More plastic bags containing “residue” were found along with a prescription for amphetamine salts prescribed to Kelton Shultz.

After admitting to his real name, when officers asked Brendon why he lied to them about his identity, they say the actor told them “they have the same prescription and they fill each other’s prescription”.

Officers arrested Brendon for obtaining a prescription by fraud with an additional charge for his failure to identify himself. His attorney, Christopher Esker, declined to comment on the incident.

The actor was previously sentenced to three years probation in February 2020, after pleading guilty to domestic battery for attacking his girlfriend in 2017.

He also checked himself into rehab in 2015 for depression, alcoholism and substance abuse problems after a series of offences, including malicious injury to property, grand theft and criminal mischief.

The actor is known for playing Xander Harris in Buffy The Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003. His last significant role was on MTV sitcom Faking It which concluded in 2015.