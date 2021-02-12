Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku has offered her support to Charisma Carpenter after she accused Joss Whedon of abuse on set.

The actress, who played Cordelia Chase in the TV show, spoke out earlier this week accusing Whedon of creating “hostile and toxic work environments” and claiming he was responsible for “ongoing, passive-aggressive threats” against her.

She also alleged that he called her “fat” while she was four months pregnant and later fired her.

Fellow Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar then said she “doesn’t want to be forever associated” with Whedon’s name and supported her co-stars after they levelled abuse allegations against him.

Now, Responding to Carpenter’s post, Dushku – who played Faith in the supernatural drama – posted on Instagram using the hashtag #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter.

Dushku wrote: “CC my heart aches for you & I’m so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful and painted a picture we’ll collectively never un-see or un-know.”

She continued: “Neglecting to ‘name’ the power/gender/sexual/racial abuse epidemic in the entertainment industry (and for that matter society in general) enables the abusers and only emboldens and ultimately fortifies abusive systems.

“May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long. From courage, come change and hope.”

NME have contacted Whedon for comment but he is yet to respond to any of the allegations. Whedon created Buffy and was the showrunner of the iconic show until its final season in 2003. He also directed the first two Avengers movies and co-created Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.