Busy Philipps arrested at Supreme Court pro-choice protest

Actor Busy Philipps was arrested while protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the US Supreme Court.

Vice News shared a video of Philipps being taken away by the police while wearing a t-shirt that reads “I will aid and abet abortion”.

In the video, a reporter asks the actor, “Why come out here today and get arrested?” to which she replies: “For equality.”

.@BusyPhilipps was arrested at a protest in front of the Supreme Court today, and tells VICE News that she's getting arrested for "equality." pic.twitter.com/MOm6ZyY6Cl — VICE News (@VICENews) June 30, 2022

Philipps later discussed the arrest in a post on Instagram, explaining how “we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans.”

Her post began: “On Friday, the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives – a right we’ve had for almost 50 years – was ripped away from us by this new Supreme Court, a Court whose personal belief’s are NOT shared by the vast majority of Americans. I am one of those Americans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfckAc1OF5h/?hl=en

“I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We must ensure that it applies to all of us.

“This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will…We need to show the fuck up now.”