A trailer has been released for Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities – check it out below.

The anthology series brings together a number of directors who have each helmed one of the eight episodes, including Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Guillermo Navarro (Hannibal), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Red Riding Hood), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) and Vincenzo Natali (Splice).

Two of the episodes are based on original works by del Toro, while the others are based on short stories written by H.P. Lovecraft, Michael Shea, Emily Carroll and others.

The show’s cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Chloe Madison, Crispin Glover, Eric Andre, F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Sebastian Roche and Sofia Boutella.

Speaking in the trailer, del Toro says: “Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights, some are savoury, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites.

“We wanted to create beautiful practical creatures with all the artistry that goes into creating a great monster… with Cabinet Of Curiosities, what I’m trying to say is look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.”

This isn’t the only project the director is releasing on Netflix this year, with his stop-motion animated remake of Pinocchio, starring Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton, heading to the platform in December following a theatrical release in November.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities is released October 25 on Netflix.