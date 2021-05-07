‘Call My Agent!’ UK remake confirms cast

The upcoming UK remake of popular French comedy drama series Call My Agent! has confirmed its cast.

Tony-winning actress Lydia Leonard will lead the cast as Rebecca, who will be loosely based on Camille Cottin’s character Andréa Martel – an executive at a leading Paris-based actors’ agency. She will face off against rival agents and picky clients played by Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Jack Davenport, Jim Broadbent, Killing Eve‘s Hiftu Quasem and Blackadder‘s Tim McInnerny. The series will be written and directed by W1A‘s John Morton.

Filming will take place from this month in London, and the series will run for eight one-hour episodes. Deadline reports that a series of American A-listers have already signed up for cameo roles.

Although initially intended to end after its fourth season, the acclaimed comedy about a celebrity talent agency in Paris was recently renewed for a surprise fifth season and a feature film. The show first aired on the country’s terrestrial France 2 channel before finding global success on Netflix. Famous guests stars have included Sigourney Weaver, Jean Reno and Juliette Binoche.

Meanwhile, Cottin has received international successful off the back of her starring role. In 2020 she was cast as a main character in Killing Eve, and will appear on the big screen opposite Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott’s Gucci. Variety have confirmed that Cottin will appear in the feature-length film of Call My Agent!, which producers are hoping to shoot by the end of 2021 or in early 2022, before work will begin on the fifth season.