‘Call My Agent’ to return for surprise season 5 and spin-off film

Call My Agent has been renewed for a surprise fifth season and will be getting a spinoff film.

The news was confirmed by Thomas Anargyros, CEO of Mediawan Studios – the company which produces the series.

Anargyros made the surprise announcement yesterday (April 14) to French radio station Europe 1, per the Independent.

He said the film would be released first, and a fifth season would follow, after reports previously said that season four would be the last in the series.

“We’re making great progress [on the film],” Anargyros said. “We want to produce it this year, and we’re looking to air it likely at the end of the year or early next year. And we’ll move forward with a new season for Call My Agent.”

Anargyros stressed that a fifth season will “absolutely” happen once the film had been released.

Call My Agent focused on a group of talent agents in Paris, and featured cameo performances from stars including Isabelle Huppert, Jean Dujardin, Juliette Binoche, Jean Reno and more.

The show debuted on France 2 in 2015, and was later picked up by Netflix which is currently streaming all four seasons.

The streaming giant is reportedly in early talks to partner with Mediawan on the film, and/or season five.

“This show is about family, not a biological one, but one that formed in a professional environment and got stronger together through ups and downs, so of course we want to reunite this family,” Harold Valentin of Mother Production, a Mediawan company, said in a statement.