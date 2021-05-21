Helena Bonham Carter and Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald have been confirmed as guest stars in the upcoming UK remake of Call My Agent!.

Amazon Prime Video has also announced that it has bought the UK and Ireland rights to the series, which is based on the globally successful French comedy.

The original show is about a struggling celebrity talent agency trying to stay afloat in Paris, which found a home on Netflix after first airing on the country’s terrestrial France 2 channel.

Filming of the UK remake will take place from this month in London. Tony-winning actress Lydia Leonard will lead the cast as Rebecca, who will be loosely based on Camille Cottin’s talent exec Andréa Martel in the original show.

Her character will come up against rival agents and trying clients played by Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Jack Davenport, Jim Broadbent, Killing Eve‘s Hiftu Quasem and Blackadder‘s Tim McInnerny. The series will be written and directed by W1A‘s John Morton, and will run for eight one-hour episodes.

As well as Bonham Carter, Macdonald and fellow Brit Olivia Williams, Deadline has reported that a series of American A-listers have also signed up for cameo roles.

Deadline has also confirmed that the UK show “will include a greater focus on Transatlantic industry relationships, and include nods to Brit obsessions such as the class system”.

Although the original show was intended to end after its fourth season, it was recently renewed for a surprise fifth season and a feature film.