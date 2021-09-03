Cameo releases list of its top performing celebrities

Cameo has revealed its list of the top-performing celebrities on the video app, featuring cast members from The Office, Seinfeld and more.

The app allows fans to pay for personalised messages from celebrities, from actors to TV personalities and sports players.

The new list, revealed by USA Today, is mainly made up of sitcom actors, with the celebrities charging anything from $30 (£22) to $275 (£200) for the short videos.

Topping the list is Ed Brown – better known as ‘Big Ed’ – who appears in the 90 Day film franchise.

Also in the Top 10 are The Office‘s Brian Baumgartner, Seinfeld actor Larry Thomas, Ray Abruzzo from The Sopranos and more.

See the full list of Cameo’s top-performing celebrities below:

Ed Brown, aka “Big Ed” (90 Day franchise), $69 Josh Sussman (Glee, Wizards of Waverly Place), $50 Brian Baumgartner (The Office), $195 Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), $80 William Hung (American Idol), $30 Fred Stoller (Handy Manny, Everybody Loves Raymond), $30 Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), $150 Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos, The Practice), $99 Sandra Diaz Twine (Survivor), $60 Lee Rosbach aka Captain Lee (Below Deck), $250 Michael Rappaport (Atypical), $199 Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), $69 Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), $159 James Marsters (Runaways, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), $50 Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray, Smash), $40 TJ Lavin (The Challenge), $275 Luann De Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), $125 Kate Flannery (The Office), $190 Andy Dick (NewsRadio), $99 Ryan Ochoa (iCarly), $99

Earlier this year, it was revealed that The Inbetweeners star James Buckley was the most prolific celebrity user of Cameo in 2020, recording 10,000 videos for the personalised video messaging app over nine months.

Although Cameo would not confirm official earnings, it has been speculated that the actor made at least £300,000 in that time, even after taking into account the company’s 25% cut of all fees.