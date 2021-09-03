NewsTV News

Cameo releases list of its top performing celebrities

Characters from 'The Office', 'Seinfeld' and more all make the cut

By Will Richards
Cameo
Brian Baumgartner in 'The Office'. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo.

Cameo has revealed its list of the top-performing celebrities on the video app, featuring cast members from The Office, Seinfeld and more.

The app allows fans to pay for personalised messages from celebrities, from actors to TV personalities and sports players.

The new list, revealed by USA Today, is mainly made up of sitcom actors, with the celebrities charging anything from $30 (£22) to $275 (£200) for the short videos.

Topping the list is Ed Brown – better known as ‘Big Ed’ – who appears in the 90 Day film franchise.

Also in the Top 10 are The Office‘s Brian Baumgartner, Seinfeld actor Larry Thomas, Ray Abruzzo from The Sopranos and more.

See the full list of Cameo’s top-performing celebrities below:

  1. Ed Brown, aka “Big Ed” (90 Day franchise), $69
  2. Josh Sussman (GleeWizards of Waverly Place), $50
  3. Brian Baumgartner (The Office), $195
  4. Larry Thomas (Seinfeld), $80
  5. William Hung (American Idol), $30
  6. Fred Stoller (Handy MannyEverybody Loves Raymond), $30
  7. Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), $150
  8. Ray Abruzzo (The SopranosThe Practice), $99
  9. Sandra Diaz Twine (Survivor), $60
  10. Lee Rosbach aka Captain Lee (Below Deck), $250
  11. Michael Rappaport (Atypical), $199
  12. Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), $69
  13. Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), $159
  14. James Marsters (RunawaysBuffy the Vampire Slayer), $50
  15. Nikki Blonsky (HairspraySmash), $40
  16. TJ Lavin (The Challenge), $275
  17. Luann De Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), $125
  18. Kate Flannery (The Office), $190
  19. Andy Dick (NewsRadio), $99
  20. Ryan Ochoa (iCarly), $99

Earlier this year, it was revealed that The Inbetweeners star James Buckley was the most prolific celebrity user of Cameo in 2020, recording 10,000 videos for the personalised video messaging app over nine months.

Although Cameo would not confirm official earnings, it has been speculated that the actor made at least £300,000 in that time, even after taking into account the company’s 25% cut of all fees.

