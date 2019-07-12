You can become a character in the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’ for just $10

It's part of a new initiative between the show's creators and the charities NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County's United Way

Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are offering fans the opportunity to appear in the upcoming new series of the show for just $10 (£8).

As part of a new initiative in association with autism charities NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County’s United Way, all you need to do is donate $10 to either charity, you’ll be entered into a draw to possibly win a pretty huge prize.

The winning fan will be flown to Los Angeles, taken on a tour around the show’s production studios, meet its creators, and gifted all manner of Rick and Morty goodies.

Most importantly of all, though, your likeness will be animated, and appear in the background of an upcoming episode in the new series.

Season 4 of Rick and Morty is set to be aired this November, though a specific run date hasn’t yet been announced.

Kanye West has expressed his love for the show, and the creators have suggested that he might be the subject of an episode in Season 4.

“This is the greatest news,” Kanye said upon hearing that the show was being renewed. “This is my favourite show. I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each.” He even invited co-creator Justin Roiland to hang out.

Since then, Harmon and Roiland have invited Kanye to helm his very own episode of Rick and Morty. “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official,” Harmon told The Blast in May 2019. “We have 70 [episodes], he can have one — Kanye, you can have an episode.”